Sedibeng mayor succumbs to Covid-19

TRIBUTES continue to pour in for Sedibeng District Municipality mayor and SA Local Government Association (Salga) Gauteng chairperson Busisiwe Modisakeng who died on Thursday due to Covid-19. Modisakeng, who died after she was admitted to hospital due to Covid-19, previously served as the speaker of the municipality before she became its mayor in 2015. The 54-year-old former anti-apartheid activist was elected mayor of the Lesedi Local Municipality in Heidelberg after the 2011 local government elections. She had also been an ANC councillor since 1995 and served as a member of the governing party’s provincial executive committee in Gauteng. Gauteng Human Settlements, Urban Planning, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile said Modisakeng died at a time when the provincial government was working hard to strengthen co-operative governance in order to expedite service delivery.

“Her sudden demise robs the people of Gauteng and Sedibeng in particular of a committed servant of the people, who did her utmost in pursuit of service delivery improvement,” said Maile.

Salga also sent its heartfelt condolences to Modisakeng’s family, friends, and comrades.

”Modisakeng has over the past two decades served local government with distinction in different capacities. Prior to her election as chairperson of Salga Gauteng in 2016, she served in the provincial executive committee,” the association said on Friday.

According to Salga, the local government fraternity and the country have lost a great leader with a wealth of experience and an inspiration to all who worked with her.

Modisakeng’s death follows that of Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s parliamentary counsellor Nokuthula Sikhakhane, who died in hospital after being admitted for a short illness.

Political Bureau