Sedibeng municipal manager gunned down on eve of report on charges

Pretoria - Sedibeng District Municipality's manager, Stanley Khanyile, was allegedly killed a few days before advocate William Mokhari was due to table a report on charges of misconduct against him. The report was set to be handed over to Gauteng Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile. This was revealed by Maile's spokesperson, Castro Ngobese, following an inquiry into whether the Gauteng government would still pursue disciplinary charges against Khanyile after he was killed execution-style in Meyersdal, south of Johannesburg, by unknown suspects on Saturday. Ngobese said Mokhari had completed the investigation and that the report on Khanyile was expected to be presented to Maile on Monday. In August, Maile appointed Mokhari to probe allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement in the Sedibeng Municipality.

Mokhari was also instructed to probe serious allegations of maladministration and corruption against Khanyile, who served as municipal manager from June 2017 until his untimely death.

The allegations included that he purchased a R5 million house by forging his wife's signature.

The scope of the investigations also included allegations that he had increased his salary.

At the time, Maile also listed the following allegations against Khanyile: “(The allegations of) the employment of Ms Sindiswa Mpeta, a director in his office despite her previous record of dismissal for fraud and corruption by the Mnquma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape; flouting supply chain management processes; irregular appointments of Ms Mpeta, Ms Nonhlanhla Baleni, Mr Jabu Nxumalo, Mr Kutoane, Ms Betty Petersen and licensing examiners.”

Khanyile was also accused of refusing to pay bursaries for municipal officials, but allegedly approved a bursary for Mpeta.

Other allegations included that he appointed 10 other staff members in his office without any budget for the appointments.

He was also accused of having illegally appointed a legal firm to conduct legal work for the municipality, including the services of a security company, allegedly without any authorisation.

During his initial appointment, Maile further instructed Mokhari to establish whether the allegations were indeed substantiated and that he was empowered to make recommendations on the appropriate sanctions.

Meanwhile, police are still on a massive hunt for Khanyile's killers.

At the time of publication, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police were still busy with investigations, adding that no arrests had been made thus far.

On Sunday, Sedibeng mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng paid tribute to Khanyile, saying she had learnt with shock and sadness about his sudden death.

Political Bureau