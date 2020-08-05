Senior citizens urged to seek help as soon as flu-like symptoms arise

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says he is concerned about the number of people who are dying at home due to Covid-19 related complications.

The minister was speaking to the media during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday morning.

This comes after South Africa confirmed 521 318 infections as of Tuesday night, as well as 8 884 deaths and 363 751 recoveries.

He called on senior citizens to stop taking flu for granted and urged them to get tested as soon as possible.

“Senior citizens, please do not take any flu for granted, go get tested. We are seeing that on day 3 of what people think is just a flu, they can hardly get out of bed. That is what is happening with the people who are dying at home,” he said.