Senior Zulu Princes call urgent royal meeting following Ramaphosa intervention

One of the factions within the Zulu Royal house in KwaZulu-Natal is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the hotly disputed issue of succession. The meeting has been called by Prince Mbonisi Zulu and Prince Vulindlela Zulu and will be convened at Thokazi royal lodge, a few kilometers from Kwakhethomthandayo palace in Nongoma.

According to a leaked memo of the meeting, the agenda is likely to be about the issue of succession. "The royal house humbly requests all royal family members from the house of Bhusha (King Cyprian Bhekuzulu) to attend an important meeting about royal issues," reads the invitation which is written in Zulu and signed by the two senior princes. Prince Mbonisi confirmed it and said it’s “a status update meeting”.

Worth noting is that previous letters of invitation were co-signed by Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu of the so-called "royal rebels“. Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi lead a press conference. This time around, the senior Princess signature is suspiciously missing. The meeting comes as both factions in the royal house are preparing to meet with COGTA minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who has been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to mediate in the dispute over the throne.

The dispute has two factions. One is supporting Misuzulu as the new King, succeeding the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who passed away, in March, this year. The other faction is supporting Prince Simakade Zulu, the first-born son of the late King to take over the throne. Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the monarchy’s traditional Prime Minister, insists that Misuzulu is the right successor and is already on the throne.