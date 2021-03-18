Senior Zulu princess says only God knows who will succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini

Nongoma - As the Zulu nation waits in anticipation to know who will succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, a senior princess has poured cold water on the matter. Princess Thembi Ndlovu (née Zulu) told mourners today, during the king's memorial service at KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma, that only God knew the name of the king’s successor. This comes as the king's will is set to be read later today. There are expectations that it may name his successor or someone who will act in the position. The princess said she felt compelled to address the matter because people were asking questions about it. "Only God knows who is next on the throne, even the king does not know," she said while paying tribute on behalf of all Zulu royals during the service.

The 72-year-old king who died last week Friday and was buried at midnight yesterday.

His burial was done behind closed doors, the location of his grave is not known and only a few men were allowed to take part.

Paying tribute to the king, the princess said he had been a peace-loving person and he accepted that one day he would pass away. He had shown a brave face even when he was not well.

"During his reign he used to say, one day, someone will be sitting on his chair. That showed that he knew that one day he would depart this world," the princess said.

As the gospel of unity is being preached by most mourners, the princess urged the Zulu nation to unite or perish.

"If you don't unite, your enemies will devour you," she said in Zulu.

Speaking at the memorial service on behalf of all KZN chiefs (Amakhosi) Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza of Amadunge clan told mourners that the king had been a reservoir of history and he had stood by his words.

"He fiercely defended what he truly believed in," Chiliza said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the memorial service as the chief mourner today.

Political Bureau