The parties include the Mopani Independent Movement (MIM), Lentswe La Batho, Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM), Moretele Independent Civic Organization (MICO), New Horizon Movement, Movement of the People, and African Change Academy (ACA). Maimane announced this on Wednesday outside the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in Centurion, Pretoria. “We can today announce the first seven parties who will form part of the Bosa Alliance - a broad collective of political parties and civil society organisations committed to fostering significant political change in South Africa,” he said.

“With Bosa as the national anchor party at the rational centre of South African politics, we aimed to gather several smaller parties under one banner to mount a united challenge to the current ruling class and bring change to our country,” he said. Maimane mentioned that the parties agreed not to contest the elections as individual entities, but as a collective under the banner of Bosa. “Only Bosa will be on the ballot, and all parties will campaign for Bosa and its candidates,” he added.