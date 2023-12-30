Seven suspects, including EFF ward councillor, arrested for burglary and theft of weapons at SAPS Stock Theft Unit

An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward councillor from Polokwane is allegedly one of the seven individuals nabbed for allegedly breaking into a South African Police Service (SAPS) Stock Theft Unit office and stealing weapons with 400 rounds of live ammunition, two weeks ago. It is alleged that an insider within the police unit helped the suspects execute their mission.

According to community members, one of the arrested men is an EFF ward councillor. In a statement, SAPS spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed the arrests and recovery of the stolen items. The weapons and ammunition that police seized following an intelligence-driven operation. Picture: Supplied Mashaba said the seven suspects, aged between 34 and 70, were apprehended in different locations around Seshego and Moletji, outside Polokwane.

This took place after the police raided several properties in Seshego. They recovered and seized three motor vehicles (two sedans and an SUV) as part of the ongoing investigations. “Preliminary information revealed that one of the suspects was being sought in connection with cases of murder and robberies committed around Polokwane, and a warrant of arrest was issued on a case of murder in which he failed to appear in court,” Mashaba said. The arrests, made between December 28 and 29, followed a two-week intelligence operation across several areas in Limpopo. It is alleged that the suspects broke into the SAPS Stock Theft Unit office on December 14.