Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to withdraw an appeal against a North Gauteng High Court judgment that ruled that National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams should vacate office has been welcomed.

On Friday, a letter filed to the Constitutional Court indicated Ramaphosa's his decision to withdraw the president's appeal.

Lawyers representing the Presidency stated that after consultation with Ramaphosa, they were instructed to withdraw and would not be participating in court proceedings.

Ramaphosa's decision was also confirmed by the Presidency.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services in a statement welcomed Ramaphosa's decision.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa withdraws appeal on Shaun Abrahams ruling

“The committee is pleased to see that we have a president that has hit the ground running. He is clearly working hard from the onset to ensure a better South Africa,” said committee chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga.

“It is clear that we do not have absentee landlord, but who has taken a keen interest in making sure his house is in order.”

Adding to this was the Democratic Alliance's (DA) James Selfe, who expressed hope that the decision would result in the "immediate removal" of Abrahams.

"Ramaphosa must now move swiftly in appointing a credible, untainted person to head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)," Selfe added.

Last year, the high court ruled that Abrahams' appointment was unlawful and that he should leave office and that a new head should appointed by Ramaphosa, then deputy president, as Zuma was conflicted in the matter.

Shortly afterwards, former president Jacob Zuma and Abrahams filed an application to appeal the ruling

The case is set to be heard next week.

IOL