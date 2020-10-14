Shocking revelations in Angelo Agrizzi bail bid

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi faces an uphill battle to be released on bail following his alleged failure to disclosure an overseas property and offshore bank account to the prosecution while facing criminal charges. The shocking details emerged in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday where Agrizzi is appearing on another separate charge of corruption. He stands accused with former ANC parliamentarian Vincent Smith. Smith made his first appearance on October 1. While Agrizzi is facing one count of corruption, Smith is facing two counts – one count of corruption and fraud. He is out on 30 000 bail.

However, Agrizzi has a tough battle to secure bail.

This emerged after the prosecution revealed they had obtained information that Agrizzi had obtained an overseas property and opened an offshore account a few months after he was charged with four others for R1.9 billion fraud and corruption in February last year.

The State also said Agrizzi failed during his initial trial to reveal he was in possession of an Italian passport.

The State argued they were opposing bail but this was opposed by Agrizzi's legal counsel, Manie Witz, who argued the prosecution had failed to inform them prior to their application they would oppose bail.

He said Agrizzi was co-operating with the state capture commission conducted by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Witz also said his client was co-operating with the Special Investigative Unit and Sars on all matters, and had no intention of fleeing South Africa.

In reply to claims Agrizzi failed to disclose his Italian passport, Witz said his client had lost the passport, that was later confirmed by the Italian consulate.

He also asked the court to consider Agrizzi's medical condition, saying he needed permanent oxygen to help him breathe.

"My client fully co-operated with the investigation. Mr Agrizzi was hospitalised on October 1. That's the reason he failed to appear alongside co-accused Mr Vincent Smith. He is on a permanent oxygen. His health has now turned worse," Witz argued.

But the State asked the magistrate to reject the application as Agrizzi did not disclose a number of properties offshore.

The State also said they heard through the media Agrizzi had a property in Krugersdorp which was sold on public auction this week.

State prosecutor Advocate Arno Rossouw read out a damning affidavit of the investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Lazarus.

In his affidavit, Colonel Lazarus said Agrizzi and his wife Debbie had since December 2018 transferred millions of cash to buy properties in Italy, including opening several bank accounts.

The court heard Agrizzi had secured offshore assets worth more than R34m.

He obtained some of the assets after he was charged in February last year.

The court also heard how Agrizzi allegedly emptied several of his private bank accounts and transferred money overseas, some of it to unknown persons.

Lazarus appealed to the court not to grant Agrizzi bail, saying he posed a flight risk.

The bail application continues.

Political Bureau