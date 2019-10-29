Sidumo Dlamini was recently hospitalised in Durban. Picture: Sizwe Ndingane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Sidumo Dlamini is recuperating and is said to be on his way back to work. Dlamini has been ill for several months now and was hospitalised in Durban.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on minerals and energy Zet Luzipho told MPs on Tuesday that Dlamini is doing well.

He said despite earlier fears about Dlamini's illness he had been assured at the weekend that the deputy minister will soon return to work.

“We were assured that he will start work soon,” said Luzipho.