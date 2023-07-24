Sihle Zikalala in land bid for Eskom’s transmission lines

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala says they are processing a number of applications for land that will be used by Eskom for transmission lines, as the power utility would need to build 14,000km of transmission lines in the next 10 years.

Zikalala said some of the land would be from his department. But they will wait for Eskom to approach them on the land they would need from public works. Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has said they need to ramp up the process of expanding the grid to rollout renewable energy projects. There are already 66GW of renewable energy projects in various stages of implementation.

But Ramokgopa said they were concerned that the grid capacity was not able to accommodate a number of projects. The government would need R210 billion to expand the grid in the next 10 years. Zikalala, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from IFP MP Sanele Zondo, said they receive a number of expropriation applications from Eskom for transmission lines.