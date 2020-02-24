This is contained in a report to be made public by the Public Service Commission (PSC), after a series of public hearings on compliance by the national and provincial government to pay their service providers in 30 days.
In Gauteng, PSC commissioner Mike Selloane tabled the report to the provincial finance committee, headed by Joe Mpisi in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal Triangle on February 14.
Selloane told Gauteng MPLs that national government departments were making progress in ensuring timeous payment to their service providers. In its June report, the PSC reported that the Water and Sanitation Department owed service providers over R3.3bn. The police owed service providers about R80million, while Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs had a bill of R50m.
The Presidency’s bill was R100000.