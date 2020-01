Sisulu sticks to her guns on hiring Shaik, Simelane as advisers









Lindiwe Sisulu Cape Town - Human Settlements Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended her decision to hire ex-spy boss Mo Shaik and former head of the prosecuting authority Menzi Simelane at a cost of R1.9 million each. The two men are Sisulu’s special advisers and she said there was nothing wrong in hiring them. She said she followed the law and prescripts in the public service to hire Shaik and Simelane. Sisulu’s spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said Simelane and Shaik were qualified for the positions. Mgitywa said the salaries of Sisulu’s special advisers were “within the range prescribed by the Department of Public Service and Administration”.

“Regarding their qualifications, we reiterate that the minister’s special advisers are suitably qualified and fit for purpose.

“Furthermore, their appointments were ratified by the ministry of Public Service and Administration as required by rules and regulations governing such appointments,” he said.

The DA had a week ago questioned Sisulu’s decision to hire Shaik and Simelane, saying they were not fit for the positions.

The DA also said it was questionable how they would relate to water issues as there was drought in the country when they held different qualifications.

The minister was in the Free State this week to deal with the water crisis in Qwaqwa.

The government has set aside hundreds of millions of rand to deal with drought relief measures across the country.

It is not the first time that Shaik is in the public domain. Last year he gave evidence at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on how former minister of State Security Siyabonga Cwele had blocked attempts to investigate the Guptas.

This led to their removal from the intelligence agency. A panel was later constituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa to review the operations and functions of the agency.

The guide for members of the executive allows Sisulu and any member of the Cabinet to hire special advisers.

Political Bureau