Sisulu warns against evictions in winter

HUMAN Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has warned that evicting people in the middle of winter is not desirable. Sisulu was responding to parliamentary questions from EFF MP Rebecca Mohlala who asked whether she intended to intervene to stop the City of Cape Town from evicting poor people from their homes and shelters every winter season.

In her written response, Sisulu said: “I hope that we will see less of the inhumane evictions conducted by the City of Cape Town previously.” She also said she had issued a media statement in July wherein she urged the city to adhere to the National State of Disaster Regulations which prohibits the eviction of people from their homes. “The Honourable Member (Mohlala) will be aware that the National Disaster period has been extended and the country is currently under alert level 4.

“The City of Cape Town and all other municipalities are reminded to adhere to the regulations that we issued in respect of evictions for the duration of the lockdown period,” Sisulu said. She also explained that although the regulations were issued, the implementation thereof fell under different authorities. “In upholding and affirming the regulations cited above, I made a public appeal to municipalities and private property owners to suspend evictions during the lockdown and instead for all parties to prioritise measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.