SIU boss wants action on corruption

SAMKELO MTSHALI Durban-Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Advocate Andy Mothibi has called for the full roll-out of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Mothibi was speaking at the launch of the book titled Anatomy of State Capture, co-authored by Robyn Foley and Professor Mark Swilling from the Centre for Sustainability Transitions, as part of the Defend our Democracy Campaign’s Anti-Corruption Week. Defend Our Democracy said that this year’s Anti-Corruption Week, which will culminate with the commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, is dedicated to honouring the memory of Gauteng Health Department whistle-blower Babita Deokaran and all slain whistle-blowers and corruption fighters. Deokaran was gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home a few months ago after she had returned from dropping her child at school.

Her killing was suspected to be linked to her role in the investigation into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts in Gauteng, a case in which she was reportedly a key witness. Speaking on the Anti-Corruption Strategy, Mothibi said he SIU had participated in the development of the strategy under the Anti-Corruption Task Team which involves other law enforcement agencies. “The strategy has got various structures that it envisages, a reference group that is constituted by government, civil society, labour and all of that. Where we are at the moment is that strategy has to be rolled out now,” said Mothibi.

He said that some of the pillars include promoting and encouraging active citizenry, whistle-blowing, integrity and transparency of all spheres of society. He said that they supported any initiative that galvanised society towards the fight against corruption despite their legislative mandate as the SIU stipulating that they exist to fight serious maladministration, malpractice and corruption. “When we pick up that there’s evidence pointing to maladministration, we ensure that action is taken against anyone who’s responsible at all levels of the state institutions and you may find that there are private sector players that are also involved.

“We have in various investigations picked up evidence of collusion, with collusion pointing from private sector individuals or companies colluding with state officials to ensure that there’s acts of maladministration, acts of malpractice, acts of corruption,” Mothibi said. He said that the major parts of their investigations had been in the procurement space because this was where the “purse” and the money was concentrated. [email protected]