SIU finds companies pocketed millions but failed to complete housing projects

The Special Investigating Unit has found shoddy work in the construction of temporary shelters and houses in Limpopo and Eastern Cape where companies pocketed millions of rands, but very few houses were built. In the Talana project in Limpopo, a company was appointed to build 192 temporary shelters for R15 million.

Head of investigations in the SIU, Leonard Lekgetho said when the unit visited the site they found that only 40 temporary shelters had been built instead of 192. A total amount of R2.5m was paid to the company. Lekgetho said the matter was now before the Special Tribunal and they were waiting for judgment. The SIU was briefing the portfolio committee on human settlements in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Lekgetho said in the Eastern Cape a company was appointed to build 1,174 houses in Duncan Village in Eastern London. The value of this contract was R87m, he said. A few months later the scope of the tender was extended and this put an additional cost of R86m.

This brought the total cost of the contract to R173m. Lekgetho said only half of the houses have been built. “To date the target of occupying 1,174 TRAs (temporary residential accommodation) in de-densifying Duncan Village in mitigating the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as initially planned for some two years ago, has not been met. Approximately only half of the TRA’s have been built.