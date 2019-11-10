SIU gets go-ahead to probe Zuma's visit to uMgungundlovu









Former President Jacob Zuma. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA). President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised a Special Investigative Unit (SIU) probe into his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s visit to KwaZulu-Natal just after he was elected two years ago. The investigation will look into “the procurement of, or contracting for event management services for the Presidential Visit Event at Inzinga on 23 December 2017”, which was held at iNzinga, eMpendle in the uMgungundlovu district municipality. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola obtained authorisation from Ramaphosa to investigate uMgungundlovu’s affairs. Among contracts to be probed include event management services for the presidential visit to Inzinga on December 23, 2017 shortly after Ramaphosa was elected ANC president. Zuma’s diary stated he visited for an annual youth and culture celebration. According to the proclamation authorising the investigation, the SIU must probe serious maladministration in connection with the municipality’s affairs, improper or unlawful conduct by its officials or employees.

The SIU must also investigate unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property, unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing on state property

Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property, unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category between January 2017 and Friday will also be investigated.

Other investigations include the municpality’s acquiring of event management services for an Integrated Development Plan imbizo, a Mandela Day Marathon, hosting SA Local Government Association Games and project management services.

The suspicion is that the contracts were not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, contrary to applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury.

It also believes that manuals, policies, procedures, prescripts, instructions or practices applicable to the municipality, and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by, or losses suffered by, the municipality must be probed.

Terms of reference state that the probe will focus on serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the municipality; (b) improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the municipality.

According to Lamola, intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property is being probed. Offences allegedly committed through the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act are under scrutiny.

Political Bureau