SIU probing Digital Vibes linked to Mkhize associates and two other companies

The Department of Health says that apart from KwaZulu-Natal-based Digital Vibes there are two other companies whose contracts are under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Health Department Director General Dr Sandile Buthelezi told the parliamentary portfolio committee on health earlier on Friday that communications company Digital Vibes was not the only company whose contract details the department had shared with the SIU.

Digital Vibes had been contracted by the department in late 2019 to provide communications for the National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout before this was extended to include communication on Covid-19 in March 2020.

Digital Vibes came to the fore after it emerged that two associates linked to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, his long-time spokesperson, Tahera Mathera, and his former private assistant secretary, had received payments as consultants for Digital Vibes despite not being registered as directors of the company.

Buthelezi said that there had been a number of contracts, including Digital Vibes, that had been flagged by the auditor-general’s office that they had commissioned investigations into.