Cape Town - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has called on corruption and crime-busting agencies to work with them to "turn the wheels of corruption in government; state-owned entities". "The proceeds of corruption in the hands of corrupt people whether in the employ of government; state-owned entities and; by extension; business dissipates swiftly through various scrupulous money washing schemes'," said the head of SIU, Advocate Andy Mothibi.

In a statement, SIU said they set aside an irregularly entered into contract between SABC and Lornavision (PTY) Ltd to the value of almost R62 733 556.61 in May this year.

Last week, they set aside another contract to the value of approximately R52 million which the SABC entered into irregularly with Vision View Production CC.

"Corruption on its own is a criminal activity. Society demands a South Africa free from corruption and by implication those found wanting; should be locked up in the Department of Correctional Services Centres (Prisons).

Mothibi urged SIU officials to work without "fear or favour in rooting out corruption".

