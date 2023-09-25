SIU to investigate botched Rooiwaal tender

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Special Investigating Unit to probe the almost R300 million tender that was given to businessman Edwin Sodi and other contractors for the Rooiwaal water treatment plant in Tshwane. The tender became a subject of intense debate a few months ago when the Rooiwaal treatment plant was said to not have been fixed despite the tender being awarded.

Ramaphosa and senior officials in government visited the site a few months ago after the outbreak of cholera that left more than 30 people dead in Tshwane. The SIU announced on Monday that Ramaphosa has signed the proclamation giving the go-ahead for the investigation into the Rooiwaal wastewater treatment plant tender. “In line with the Special Investigating Unit’s and Special Tribunal’s Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

“The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration,” said the SIU. The unit said it will investigate irregular expenditure incurred by the metro. “The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Tshwane metropolitan municipality, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity,” it said.

Political parties had been calling for government to act on the matter. They said the site had been abandoned by the contractors and nothing was done to fix the wastewater treatment plant.