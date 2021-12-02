Siviwe Gwarube elected new deputy chief whip of DA

Cape Town - DA MP Siviwe Gwarube has been elected deputy chief whip of the party in Parliament following a caucus meeting on Thursday.

Gwarube, who is currently the national spokesperson of the party, is also a member of the portfolio committee on health in Parliament representing the DA. She takes over from Jacques Julius, who had served in the position over the last two years. Julius had succeeded Natasha Mazzone after she was elevated to the position of chief whip of the DA after her predecessor John Steenhuisen was elected federal leader of the DA.

Mazzone said on Thursday the election of Gwarube showed the confidence the party has in her. The DA had its caucus today where it elected Gwarube as deputy chief whip. “The DA caucus has full confidence that she will serve in this position with the same distinction as she is doing in her capacity as shadow minister of health as well as national spokesperson,” said Mazzone.

Gwarube will work closely with Mazzone in her new role. Another DA MP, Dean Macpherson, said he had also been elected for another term as a whip of the party in the National Assembly. He said he will work closely with Gwarube in her new role as deputy chief whip.

Before her election as deputy chief whip of the DA in Parliament, Gwarube had been vocal on many issues in the health sector as a member of the health portfolio committee. She had been serving in Parliament for the last two years after becoming an MP. [email protected]