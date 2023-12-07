Snuki Zikalala says ANC Veterans League will continue to fight against corruption

African National Congress Veterans League (ANCVL) president Snuki Zikalala believes they will continue to fight against corruption within the ANC, despite the resignation of his deputy Mavuso Msimang. He said the stance taken by the league to fight corruption was the best way to renew the ANC.

Zikalala said they were dismayed by comments by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula that the veterans were undermining the ANC. Zikalala said they will not relent in the fight against corruption. If the ANC wanted to be renewed, they need to start with corruption. The test for the ANC is in the selection of candidates to contest elections in Parliament and provincial legislatures, he aid.

The ANC has started with its list process in various structures across the country and this will culminate in the nomination of candidates who will represent it in the elections next year. The ANCVL also took a resolution at its conference last year that the ANC must act against those who are implicated in the Zondo Commission and other corruption scandals. In his resignation letter, Msimang said corruption was so pervasive in government it threatened the economy.

Zikalala said the ANCVL will continue to fight the scourge of corruption. “As the ANCVL, we have and will continue to raise issues of corruption internally in the organisation. Further, we will continue to engage at provincial and national levels in the list processes to take a stand against individuals who are implicated in corrupt activities, including those fingered by the Zondo Commission being part of election lists for provincial and national legislatures. “We reject the allegations that by doing this, we are undermining the ANC. We believe this is the only path to renew the ANC and restore the legitimacy of the ANC in the eyes of the people,” said Zikalala.