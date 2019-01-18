SOUTH AFRICA: Johannesburg: Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrzzi took the stand and testified in the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA) 16.01.2019

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Friday said that it was shocked by allegations of corruption and money laundering at Bosasa that implicates some senior government officials. Bosasa's erstwhile chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on Friday that the ruling ANC in the North West province was one of the beneficiaries of money laundering after the party asked for money for electioneering from the controversial facilities management firm.

Agrizzi told the commission that he met with a female North West MEC of Social Development, together with the director of Bosasa Youth Development Centres, Syvion Dlamini, to defraud monies from an IT contract for non-existent software programmes at a youth development centre.

He said that estimated value of that North West transaction was about R3.4 million, of which R1.8 million was paid to a "client" for electioneering.

There are currently 10 Bosasa Youth Development Centre facilities throughout the country which provides service to children and youth in conflict with the law, a service which is the sole responsibility of the Department of Social Development. These contracts are currently outsourced to Bosasa through awarding and extending mid-term contracts.

In a statement, Nehawu said the implication of the department of social development in these serious allegations cannot be ignored, saying that some 84 workers in Mafikeng, North West, were unemployed due to termination of their employment in March 2018 following false promises the provincial government after they were outsourced by Bosasa.

Nehawu called on the minister of social development to urgently implement the recommendations of the National Task Team on in-sourcing of Bosasa youth development centres and immediately conduct a forensic investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering on the awarding and extension of all Bosasa contracts.

Meanwhile, ANC's acting national spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, said the ruling party fully supports the work of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and would not defend anyone implicated in wrongdoing in the evidence presented at the hearings.

