Soldiers accused of murdering Collins Khosa set to face disciplinary action

Four soldiers, implicated in the murder of Collins Khosa of Alexandra in Johannesburg during the start of the lockdown, will face disciplinary action by the army. This was disclosed by Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in Parliament on Wednesday when ministers were facing questions on various issues. Mapisa-Nqakula said she had received the report of the Military Ombud, which investigated the killing of Khosa, and found that they were guilty. They would have to face disciplinary action for their conduct. "We had three investigations which we were running parallel. Having done that, I instructed the Military Ombud to conduct the investigation," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said when the soldiers were deployed across the country during the start of the lockdown there was never an instruction from them for soldiers to abuse or assault citizens.

She said she has previously condemned the killing of Khosa.

"During the lockdown there was never an instruction to abuse the people of South Africa," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said she has since received the report of the Military Ombud, which found against the the four soldiers and has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against them.

" On the 5th of August I have since received the report of the Military Ombud which contains details of investigations and findings. Remember, the investigation of the Military Ombud does not deal with the criminal criminal investigation," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said she will urge the senior officials in the defence force to implement the report and take disciplinary action against the four soldiers and their platoon commander in Alexandra on that day.

IOL