Durban - The latest labour market figures were the result of the South African government's "obsession with racial mathematics", labour union Solidarity said on Tuesday.
Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) announced earlier in the day that the country's official unemployment rate remained unchanged at 29.1% in the the last quarter of 2019.
A breakdown of fourth quarter figures showed that the number of employed people in the country were now at 16,4 million, while the number of jobless stood at 6.7 million.
In this period, the labour force grew by 38 000 people while South Africa's working-age population increased by 145 000, said StatsSA.
Solidarity said in a statement that government's "fixation with racial mathematics when it comes to representivity remains one of the main causes of poor economic growth and unemployment".