Solidarity Fund donations to pay R327m to Covax programme for Covid-19 vaccine

DURBAN: The Solidarity Fund has announced that it will soon pay R327 million to the Covax programme, a figure that represents 15% of the total cost of securing access to the vaccine for at least 10% of South Africa’s population. This was revealed during the presentation of the Solidarity in Action Interim Impact report of the progress and projects of the fund during the six-month period from its inception in March 2020 to September 2020. The World Health Organization describes the Covax programme as the global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide with equitable access to safe and effective vaccines. Speaking during a webinar presentation of the report, Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande said that to date the fund had received R3.1 billion in financial donations from over 304 000 donors, including 14 487 individuals, 2 523 corporates and international donors. “The fund has been given a clear mandate to use the funds wisely, effectively and responsibly to help fight the pandemic,” said Nzimande.

She said they shared the world’s excitement, hope and sense of optimism now that the first vaccines were starting to be trialed around the world.

“An effective vaccine is the cornerstone in the global fight against Covid-19 and essential if we are to learn how to live with the virus in the long term.

“The Solidarity Fund is proud to be in a position to support the government's efforts to accelerate the roll-out of vaccines in South Africa with a donation of R327m to secure the country’s position in the Covax programme,” said Nzimande.

She said the R327m donation had been earmarked for the upfront payment required for South Africa to join the programme and represents 15% of the total cost of securing access to the vaccine for 10% of the population, which is around 6 million people.

“The speedy roll-out of a comprehensive vaccine is vital to end the devastation that Covid-19 has brought on people and the economy. Covax is a crucial part of this programme and therefore there can be no greater service that the fund can do for the people of South Africa than to play our part in ensuring that we receive our equitable share when the vaccines become available,” said Nzimande.

Jonathan Broomberg, the Solidarity Fund’s head of health care, said both the country’s public and private health-care sectors had coped well with the effects of Covid-19. He said that the allocation of the vaccine when it arrives would be done by the government and it would most likely be to applied to health-care workers and highly vulnerable segments of the population.

Professor Glenda Gray, president and CEO of the SA Medical Research Council, said the country was likely to see surges, resurges and waves until it could eliminate the virus with a vaccine.

“The tools that we have are quite rudimentary, they’re very blunt. Your wearing of masks, social distancing, maintaining your space and washing your hands, avoiding crowds and congestion are quite blunt in comparison to a potent vaccine,’ said Gray.

Political Bureau