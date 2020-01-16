Durban - Trade union Solidarity has asked for a moratorium on retrenchments at Telkom, which has notified unions that up to 3000 workers could face the axe.
Retrenchments were necessary when the sustainability of a company was at issue, said the union, but this retrenchment round would in fact threaten the company’s financial sustainability.
“A company cannot pay its executive team more than R100 million and then get rid of 3 000 of its workforce. That is reckless and, given the labour market retrenched workers have to face, it is merciless. In the previous financial year Telkom’s CEO, Sipho Maseko, alone took home a full R23 million,” said Dr Dirk Hermann, Solidarity CEO, on Thursday.
The union had written to Telkom requesting that an aggressive retraining programme be implemented during a moratorium, said Hermann, so workers could be equipped with new skills to help the company grow in the fast-changing information environment.
"Telkom workers must move forward with the company from fixed line services to mobile services."