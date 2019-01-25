Former Basasa Boss Angelo Agrizzi returns to the stand at the State Capture to continue testifying. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The former chief operations officer at Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi, appeared at the Zondo commission for a second week and continued with jaw-dropping testimony.

He continued to implicate various individuals in the wide-scale corruption that took place at Bosasa involving various government officials. The corruption focused largely on ensuring Bosasa obtained government tenders worth millions of rands.