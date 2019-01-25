Johannesburg - The former chief operations officer at Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi, appeared at the Zondo commission for a second week and continued with jaw-dropping testimony.
He continued to implicate various individuals in the wide-scale corruption that took place at Bosasa involving various government officials. The corruption focused largely on ensuring Bosasa obtained government tenders worth millions of rands.
Those implicated by Agrizzi include:
- Gavin Watson: The CEO of Bosasa and played an instrumental role in the alleged corruption.
- Dudu Myeni: The former board chair of South African Airways was one of the first individuals implicated by Agrizzi. He said Myeni had handed over confidential NPA documents to Bosasa officials at an upmarket hotel in Pretoria. Myeni also facilitated payments of R300 000 a month to former president Jacob Zuma.
- Dr Khotso de Wee (suspended secretary for the Zondo commission): Agrizzi said de Wee was also the recipient of a bribe while he still worked at the department of justice. The bribe was connected to the awarding of a tender for the installation of a security system in the country's courts.
- Hlaudi Motsoeneng: Agrizzi said the former SABC official had part of his legal bill settled by Bosasa. The company contributed R1.1 million.
- Nomvula Mokonyane: Agrizzi told the commission that she was paid R50 000 for several years by Bosasa in exchange for her political influence.
- Linda Mti: The former correctional services commissioner was placed at the centre of the awarding of tenders to Bosasa by the correctional service department. He allegedly received bribes from Bosasa to ensure the company was awarded contracts. Bosasa paid him R65 000 a month after he resigned from his job in 2007. Bosasa also financed his family holidays and paid for his children's education.
- Patrick Gillingham: Along with Mti, Gillingham ensured Bossa was well positioned as the prefered candidate to be awarded correctional services contracts. Gillingham, who was the chief financial officer at the department of correctional services, was paid after every contract and had his personal lifestyle financed by Bosasa. The company bought cars for his children, bought his daughter a matric dance dress, paid for his overseas holidays and paid him R110 000 for years after he resigned correctional services.
- Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba: As the second in command at the NPA, Jiba allegedly helped Bosasa obtain confidential documents and memos which detailed the NPA's investigation into Bosasa. Agrizzi said Jiba, who was known as "snake", was paid R100 000 a month by Bosasa.
- Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi: The NPA official is alleged to have been paid R10 000 a month by Bosasa.
- Jackie Lephinka: She was Jiba's assistant and according to Agrizzi, she played a big role in helping Bosasa secure crucial NPA documents.
- Several correctional service officials: Agrizzi also implicated a number of officials and indicated how much they were paid. These were all either junior or senior employees at the department of correctional service.
Agrizzi is expected to continue with his testimony on Monday.
