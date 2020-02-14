Durban - Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) leader Pieter Groenewald on Thursday called President Cyril Ramaphosa a "lame duck" following his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town.
Groenewald was speaking to media outside Parliament after Ramaphosa's speech.
"It's a pity to say, but I think our president is a lame duck. He didn't really come through with good proposals to ensure we have good economic growth and to create jobs. On the safety issue, we welcome the specialised units as far as construction is concerned, but we also say, why only now?"
Groenewald was reacting to Ramaphosa saying he had prioritised the "growing problem" of criminal groups that extorted money from the construction sector and other businesses.
Known as the "construction mafia" in KwaZulu-Natal, the groups - usually proclaiming they adhere to radical economic transformation ideology - are known to storm construction sites and violently demand contracts or a cut of profits.