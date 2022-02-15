Sona 2022: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni promises to co-operate with any probe over Denel

Cape Town - Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she will co-operate with any investigation by President Cyril Ramaphosa after her name was mentioned in the state capture report. This related to her time at Denel where she was a board member.

The Zondo Commission had found that she was probably culpable during the events that unfolded at the state arms manufacturer. Ntshavheni was serving on the board when three top executives were removed at Denel in 2015. But on Tuesday Ntshavheni told MPs during the debate on the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday that she will co-operate with any investigation against her.

The Zondo Commission has called for a probe against former members of the board. Ntshavheni said she was willing to co-operate with any probe. “Honourable members, I need to take this platform to address the matter of state capture where my name has been used without due regard to the matters. I need to indicate that I will co-operate with any investigation that is undertaken by the President. I also need to indicate that there is no specific finding against me,” said Ntshavheni.

The Zondo Commission has released two reports in the last three months, with the last report to be handed over to Ramaphosa at the end of February. In the reports that have been released they probed some of the state-owned entities that were allegedly looted. It has made several recommendations.

Ramaphosa told the nation last Thursday that he will announce his action plan on the Zondo Commission reports at the end of June. This would deal with the steps he will take to implement the decisions of the reports. [email protected]