Sona 2022: Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to commit themselves to rebuilding the country

Noni Mokati and Tarryn-Leigh Solomons Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening by once again urging South Africans to remain committed to rebuilding the country, protecting its democracy and fighting corruption.

“The path we choose now will determine the course for future generations. That is why we are taking steps to strengthen our democracy, and reaffirm our commitment to a Constitution that protects us all. The most wonderful Constitution…” Ramaphosa said. He added: “We are standing together against corruption and to ensure (that) those who are responsible for state capture will be punished for their crimes.” This is the first time that the Sona is also being delivered outside Parliament since the dawn of democracy, following the fires that gutted parts of the historical building last month.

Addressing MPs and dignitaries, Ramaphosa added that by fighting corruption, his administration was regaining the trust of state institutions, adding that the present situation (that of poverty and high inequality) is unacceptable, and unsustainable. “Fundamental change and fundamental reforms are needed to revive the economy in our country… There is an immediate need to create conditions for long-lasting stability.” Ramaphosa pointed out that to achieve this, SA needs a new consensus – A consensus born out of an understanding of our current situation.

“This should be a new consensus which recognises that the state must create an environment in which the private sector can invest… It should be also a new consensus which embraces our shared responsibility to one another as South Africans, and that we are all in this together and must find solutions that can take our country forward,” he said. Speaking earlier on the red carpet before Ramaphosa delivered his speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hinted that the economic outlook for the country looks dim. He however made mention that he would divulge this on February 23, when he delivers the Budget Speech. Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said the collapse of the country is a result of the ANC's failure to lead effectively. Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics

Former and late president Nelson Mandela’s grandson and MP, Inkosi Mandla Mandela, said the hosting of Sona at the City Hall was a significant moment for his family as this is the same place where his grandfather delivered his first speech on February 11 , 1990 following his release from prison. Despite the grey cloud which exists following the flames which destroyed the National Assembly and Old Assembly buildings, ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo had a positive outlook on the new approach. He suggests that future addresses should be narrowed down.