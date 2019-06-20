President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe Picture: GCIS

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa's new administration will focus on seven key areas in the next five years, he told the country during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night. Ramaphosa said public finances were limited amid a South African economy that was not growing and government was not "able to do everything at one time".

The 7 priorities are:

Economic transformation and job creation; Education, skills and health; Consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services; Spatial integration, human settlements and local government; Social cohesion and safe communities; A capable, ethical and developmental state; and A better Africa and World.



"All our programmes and policies across all departments and agencies will be directed in pursuit of these overarching tasks," the president said.

Ramaphosa also outlined five fundamental goals for the next decade when it comes to tackling tackling poverty, inequality and unemployment.

"As we enter the last decade of Vision 2030, let us even more clearly define the South Africa we want and agree on the concrete actions we need to achieve them," Ramaphosa said.

"Let us agree, as a nation and as a people united in our aspirations, that within the next 10 years we will have made progress in tackling poverty, inequality and unemployment, where:

No person in South Africa will go hungry.

Our economy will grow at a much faster rate than our population.

Two million more young people will be in employment.

Our schools will have better educational outcomes and every 10 year old will be able to read for meaning.

Violent crime will be halved.

IOL and African News Agency (ANA)