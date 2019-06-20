Bradley Van Sitters, the poet and activist. Picture: Moloto Mothapo

Johannesburg - Zindzi Mandela returned to Twitter during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address to heap praise on the Khoisan imbongi. The poet was Bradley Van Sitters, a Khoi poet, activist and academic. He is understood to be part of the team which contributed to the University of Cape Town's introduction of Khoekhoegowab, an indigenous Khoisan language, as a short course.

Mandela, the South African ambassador to Denmark, had been away from Twitter since she came under fire in some quarters for her tweets about ‘Our Land’.

“The Khoisan praise singer gave me goosebumps 🙌🙌 and I don't even know what he's saying ow💓,” tweeted former president Nelson Mandela’s daughter.

Imbongi for this SONA is poet and academic, Mr Bradley Van Sitters. The determination of the Sona Poet, who'll usher President Ramaphosa into the Chamber ahead of his delivery of SONA, was made in conjunction with the Khoisan Council and the House of Traditional Leaders. As Ramaphosa began his SONA, promising jobs, financing Eskom and quality housing and land for the poor, Twitter got stuck in on the topic of the imbongi. "Khoisan" was trending at Number 5 in South Africa as of 7.55pm on Thursday night.





