Johannesburg - Zindzi Mandela returned to Twitter during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address to heap praise on the Khoisan imbongi.
The poet was Bradley Van Sitters, a Khoi poet, activist and academic. He is understood to be part of the team which contributed to the University of Cape Town's introduction of Khoekhoegowab, an indigenous Khoisan language, as a short course.
Mandela, the South African ambassador to Denmark, had been away from Twitter since she came under fire in some quarters for her tweets about ‘Our Land’.
“The Khoisan praise singer gave me goosebumps 🙌🙌 and I don't even know what he's saying ow💓,” tweeted former president Nelson Mandela’s daughter.
The Khoisan praise singer gave me goosebumps 🙌🙌🙌 and I don't even know what he's saying. Wow💓— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 20, 2019
As Ramaphosa began his SONA, promising jobs, financing Eskom and quality housing and land for the poor, Twitter got stuck in on the topic of the imbongi. “Khoisan” was trending at Number 5 in South Africa as of 7.55pm on Thursday night.
Imbongi for this SONA is poet and academic, Mr Bradley Van Sitters. The determination of the Sona Poet, who'll usher President Ramaphosa into the Chamber ahead of his delivery of SONA, was made in conjunction with the Khoisan Council and the House of Tradtional Leaders #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/vgk9UcxTrK— Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) June 20, 2019
He's Khoisan... natives of this land. I think it's high time we showed them respect...— rea (@bbygalrea) June 20, 2019
Why isn’t the Khoisan language not an official language?— The Main Thing Keeper (@AdvocyT) June 20, 2019
And here’s why:
Khoisan need to be introduced in our curriculum so that some of us can learn it— 🇿🇦Man's not false Prophet🕇 (@OrapelengMafoko) June 20, 2019
More reaction:
The Khoisan broer could have been dishing out state secrets, but we wouldn't know.😂 #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/dpM2VyhK92— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) June 20, 2019
So the Khoisan people have been represented. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#SONA2019— Nkosinathi Nkosi (@Nathieville) June 20, 2019
I want to learn that Khoisan language 😍😍 #SONA2019— Avu (@AngikhoRight) June 20, 2019
This "Khoisan language" of the poet somehow sounds similar to isiXhosa & seSotho with those clicks.— MzantsiNative♍ (@OwaseMzantsi) June 20, 2019
I heard:
qhude
qwati
ayingangathi
siyaqhumisa
😂😂😂#SONA2019 #Parliament
Me when the Khoisan dude was giving praise #SONA2019pic.twitter.com/nfeUkWEY2J— Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Riccardo_Elle) June 20, 2019
IOL
#SONA2019 I appreciate the Khoisan language but I heard nothing at all. I thought I'd hear a little bit of a familiar language like Xhosa nyana since they both share cliques tone pic.twitter.com/6wLtiTLTOd— euphoria HB mabasa (@EuphoriaGarcia) June 20, 2019