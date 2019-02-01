Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS



Cape Town - Parliament's presiding officers have announced that next week's State Of The Nation Adress by President Cyril Ramaphosa will be scaled down considerably.

Because South Africa's economy is struggling and Parliament will host a second Sona after this year's general elections, The decision to cut costs makes perfect sense, but what are the changes we can expect to see?





* Parliament has reduced the budget for the ceremony by 47% compared to the 2018 Sona budget.





* The actual budget for this year's ceremony is R2.5 million.





* The ceremonial parade by the army, the navy and the air force will take place as usual.





* The participation of the nine eminent persons, provincial winners of a public education radio programme, the Junior and Civil Guard of Honour selected from the different legislatures has been cancelled.





* A praise singer will lead the President into the National Assembly Chamber. This has become an annual highlight.





* The glamorous red carpet procession from Porthuis to the National Assembly building, a highlight of the event, will go ahead as planned.





