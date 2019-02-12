ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu. File picture:Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ ANA

PARLIAMENT - African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Tuesday quoted scripture as he defended the various commissions of inquiry unearthing the startling extent of state capture, corruption and looting of the public purse. "As shocking as the testimonies in the various commissions appear to be, as the ANC, we are totally convinced and resolved that we must go through this pain to save our country from clutches of state capture operatives both in the public and private sectors," Mthembu said as he opened the two-day debate on the State of the Nation address (Sona).

"All those implicated in wrong doing by the testimonies before the various commissions, including those who are in our own ranks, must and should give their own credible versions to the commissions regarding these allegations."

Mthembu agreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa that the revelations in the state capture inquiry and various other inquiries must be followed by swift investigations and prosecutions.

African News Agency (ANA)