Minister of Communications Mondli Gungubele has denied that South Africa sold arms to Russia. He said the last time there was a transaction between the two counties was in 2020.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an inquiry, chaired by Judge Phineas Mojapelo, to investigate the allegations. The inquiry was expected to conclude its work soon. Gungubele, who is the chairperson of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC), was replying to a written parliamentary question from Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member of parliament (MP )Magdalena Hlengwa.

He said American ambassador Reuben Brigety had made up the allegations that a Russian ship had docked in the Western Cape where arms were loaded. But his statement led to Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor to call Brigety to her office to express her anger. Pandor also spoke to American Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the matter.

Ramaphosa and members of his Cabinet have denied arms sales to Russia. Gungubele said South Africa has not authorised the sale of arms to Russia since 2020. “The NCACC which is the Controlling Authority for Conventional Arms Control in South Africa has not authorised any transfers to Russia since 2020 and this would rule out such transfers being authorised,” said Gungubele.