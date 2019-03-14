King Goodwill Zwelithini presided over the opening of the KZN Provincial House of Traditional Leaders at Ulundi. Picture:Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - King Goodwill Zwelithini has blamed the country’s intelligence services for being incompetent following an arson attack on government offices in Durban around midnight on Wednesday .



Addressing amakhosi on Thursday during the opening of KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders at the old provincial legislature in Ulundi, the king expressed outrage that the offices of the provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department and House of Traditional Leaders in Cato Manor were torched.





According to Cogta spokesperson Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, the incident happened at around midnight.





“Police find it hard to do their job because people who should be collecting intelligence information are non-existent,” the king said.





He said the current state intelligence unit was underperforming when compared to the one that was operated by apartheid, which had led to many arrests of freedom fighters.





“Where is the intelligence today when the government facilities get gutted? The government intelligence services are no more, and this means that South Africa is not safe,” Zwelithini said.





He said that the incident had made him realise that he needed to intervene in the widespread land invasions.





Political Bureau