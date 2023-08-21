South Africa ready to work with China towards a shared future says Ramaphosa

In a long-standing 25-year relationship of cooperation and friendship, President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to continue working with China towards a shared future. “Our country stands ready to work closely with the government and people of China towards a shared future of meaningful and mutual benefit,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the two countries collaborated on international strategic platforms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, BRICS, G20, G77 plus China alliance, and other platforms. On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Africa to take part in the 15th BRICS Summit being hosted in Johannesburg. This is his fourth state visit to the country. Ramaphosa said Xi’s visit is an opportunity to assess progress in the areas of cooperation and identify ways of deepening collaboration.

“We hope to use this state visit to discuss how to narrow the significant trade deficit that exists in China’s favour, mainly through facilitating the greater entry of value-added South African goods, products, and services into the Chinese market,” he said. He said the bilateral trade with China has grown exponentially, from less than R1 billion in 1998 to over R614 billion in 2022. He stated that tourism was another area of cooperation to promote and China was an important source of economic growth and investment. “We will be actively promoting our country as a tourism destination for Chinese tourists at the China International Import Expo, China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, and others,” he said.