South Africans abroad prepare to cast votes 10 days ahead of national election

By Hope Ntanzi As South Africans gear up for the national election, citizens living abroad are preparing to exercise their democratic rights, but with some logistical differences to their compatriots back home who will cast their votes on election day.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced that South Africans living abroad will have the opportunity to vote at designated diplomatic missions around the world, typically 10 days before the general election date. The IEC has confirmed that 78,092 citizens are registered to vote out of the country, and are eligible to exercise their right to vote in South Africa’s 2024 national elections. Voting out of the country will take place in 111 foreign missions. This decision marks a significant step towards inclusivity and ensuring that every eligible South African has a voice in shaping the future of their nation.

The early voting period for South Africans abroad will commence on May 17 and 18 ,10 days ahead of the national elections scheduled for May 29. IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said: “The extended voting period not only provides expatriates with ample time to cast their vote, but also allows for unforeseen delays or complications that may arise during the voting process.’’ Voting out of the country will occur on Friday, May 17 in nine countries, while the rest of the countries vote on Saturday, May 18.

South Africans living abroad will have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process through designated voting missions like Algiers, Amman, Cairo, Damascus, Kuwait City, Jeddah, Ramallah, Riyadh, and Tehran on Friday, May 17, between 7am and 7pm, while the remainder of the 102 missions will be open for special votes on Saturday, May 18, between 7am and 7pm. “In respect of the Mission in the United Kingdom, the commission has determined two days of special voting. These are Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 from 7am and 9pm,” said the commission. In addition, “The extended voting hours have been prescribed for Washington DC and New York missions. The voting hours are 7am to 9pm’’.

In collaboration with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Mamabolo said: “The electoral commission has begun the process of shipping voting packages, the material has left the country and our colleagues have begun confirming receipts of those packages which are necessary to facilitate voting.’’ According to Mamabolo, as soon as voting closes at the missions, packages will be returned to South Africa via a diplomatic process with Dirco by 9pm on May 29 so they can be included in the counting process. The electoral commission will operate extended hours on both voting days abroad to assist voters with queries.