Johannesburg - South Africans are ready for a Democratic Alliance government, DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga said on Saturday. "People everywhere are saying we are ready to vote for change. They say, hey we are ready... at taxi ranks, churches, and shisanyamas. South Africans, change is coming. The DA has the momentum," he told cheering supporters at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane walked into the stadium at 11.30am, greeting and shaking hands with cheering supporters. Blue confetti covered the stage as he went up the steps.

Earlier on Saturday morning, throngs of DA supporters made their way to the stadium for the DA's final elections rally ahead of the May 8 national and provincial elections. The venue for the "Phetogo Rally" is in Maimane's parental hometown. The stadium seats 24,000 people.





The young and old supporters clad in blue party regalia arrived at the stadium in minibus taxis, buses, and cars. They were entertained by popular musicians, including Ricky Rick, Tamara Dey, and Gqom music star TDL Macasette.

Taking to the stage ahead of Maimane's address, DA Eastern Cape leader Atholl Trolip said the DA would surprise many. "'These elections are very important, change is coming. Change in government in Gauteng and Eastern Cape is coming," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)