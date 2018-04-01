Earlier, a family spokesperson confirmed that Madikizela Mandela had passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital following a long illness. She was 81.

"It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Winnie Madikizela Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg, on Monday April , 2018.

"She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones."

Following the news, South African politicians, celebrities and citizens took to social media to mourn Madikizela Mandela and remember her role in the fight against apartheid.

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize hailed Madikizela Mandela as the mother of the nation and true freedom fighter.

#WinnieMandela Struggle Icon, freedom fighter, Mother of our nation . May her soul rest in eternal peace pic.twitter.com/KVopjhoBPQ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 2, 2018

Adding to this was ANC Elections Head, Fikile Mbalula, who expressed shock at her passing and said Madikizela Mandela "embodied strength, resistance and an undying spirit of love for freedom".

The passing of Mama Winnie comes as a great shock to all of us. She embodied strength, resistance and an undying spirit of love for freedom. She fought a relentless fight for us to have an equal and just society. Her life was for the service of all African people.



Siyabulela ! pic.twitter.com/rkeX7wffZu — ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) April 2, 2018

She sacrificed her family, raising her children, her health, her marriage, her career, her education, her community . only to be shunned.



We will NEVER forget you Mama.

Our true liberator.



Before you send your vitriol, let he who is without sin tweet first. #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/vI28FICyOu — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) April 2, 2018

Oh no. This is a monumental national loss. RIP #WinnieMandela — ProfTinyiko Maluleke (@ProfTinyiko) April 2, 2018

The end of an era. There can never be another like her. A warrior, a fighter, a mother, a force, a rock, a movement! #WinnieMandela — Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) April 2, 2018

We didn't even get to say sorry 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔 #WinnieMandela — #TheMasterPieceLIVES (@ntsikimazwai) April 2, 2018

The Mother of the Nation



●spent 491 days in solitary confinement

●was placed under house arrest,

●banned to Brandford

●taken away from her family

●subjected to most cruel treatment



You are hailed as a hero! #RIPWinnieMandela #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/GMsiUnG5ur — Christo (@ChristoThurston) April 2, 2018

You were strong when we couldn’t be. You were a rage that sometimes burned too brightly and you showed us how to be brave and be our fearsome best. Lion. Warrior. Mother. Mkhonto. #WinnieMandela — Sisonke Msimang (@Sisonkemsimang) April 2, 2018

