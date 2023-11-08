South Africa's battle against State Capture: President Ramaphosa to launch two-day national anti-corruption dialogue

After years of orchestrated theft of billions of rand through the capture of state institutions, state capture had become one of the worst forms of corruption South Africa had experienced. Now, a number of stakeholders will gather for a two-day conference to discuss developing new anti-corruption measures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was handed over 205 recommendations on the criminal investigation and possible prosecution of people and companies implicated in evidence before the State Capture Commission. He then appointed a nine-member National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) to oversee the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) and to advise on the future of the country’s anti-corruption institutional architecture. Ramaphosa is expected to open the NACAC National Dialogue on building a corruption-free South Africa, which is set to take place at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Dialogue is themed “Together Building A Corruption-Free Society - Xelela Abanye, Bolella ba Bangwe, Vhudzani Vhanwe, Byelani Vanwani, Tell Others”. The Dialogue and the multi-sectoral mobilisation of the advisory council will be a contribution to the development objectives of the Constitution and the National Development Plan, said spokesperson to the President, Vincent Magwenya. “The National Anti-Corruption Strategy is a whole-of-society effort that envisions an ethical and accountable State, business and society characterised by high levels of integrity and respect for the rule of law.