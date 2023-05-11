South Africa's probe of Russian arms charge a welcome step, says US

Washington, United States - The United States said Thursday it welcomed South Africa's vow to probe allegations of arms shipments to Russia, after Washington angered the government by going public with a charge of covert weapons. "It certainly would be a welcome step," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters of the promise of a probe made by a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The deeply concerning piece of this is the docking of a sanctioned Russian vessel at a South African naval port," Patel said. He said the United States would speak out against "any country taking steps to support Russia's illegal and brutal war in Ukraine." US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety II, earlier on Thursday said that the United States believed weapons and ammunition had been laden onto a Russian freighter that docked at a Cape Town naval base in December.

The envoy called the alleged shipment by South Africa, which has stayed neutral over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, "fundamentally unacceptable." Patel, asked in Washington about the ambassador's remarks, took a more conciliatory tone, saying that the United States would "engage on this directly with our South African partners." "We continue to be committed to our affirmative agenda with our South African partners," Patel said, pointing to cooperation on public health, climate and trade.