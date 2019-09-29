This comes after the EFF’s deadline passed last Friday without the speaker meeting its demand.
But spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo said the speaker has responded to the EFF and there was a process in place.
“There is a thorough process that is followed in terms of the act towards the establishment of such a committee and in this regard all the boxes are busy being ticked to ensure the committee is formed within the appropriate time frame,” said Mothapo.
“The speaker is prioritising this matter and she is confident that it will be finalised soon,” he said.