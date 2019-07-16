EFF MPs were unapologetic about their attempt to stop Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from tabling his department's budget vote in Parliament. File Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Port Elizabeth – The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise, has referred the report on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs' disruption and removal during Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget vote to the subcommittee on the physical removal of members from the Chamber. Modise received the report on what transpired during the sitting from House chairperson Matlala Boroto, who presided over the debate on 11 July debate.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli chairs the subcommittee, which reports to the Rules Committee. It is responsible for considering the circumstances of the physical removals of MPs and must look into the conduct of the member(s), the ruling by the presiding officer and how the member(s) was removed.

The subcommittee will then report its findings and recommendations within 10 working days to the Rules Committee, which, based on that report, will determine the appropriate course of action.

African News Agency (ANA)