Speaker Thandi Modise is crossing fingers for a peaceful SONA 2020, free of any disruptions









THE EFF disrupts Parliament as president Jacob Zuma attempts to give his State of the Nation Address in 2016. The party has threatened to do the same with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: EPA Cape Town - National Assembly Speaker Thandi hopes there will be no disruptions on Thursday evening when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA). The EFF has threatened to disrupt the address if Ramaphosa does not fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. The party on Wednesday detailed 10 reasons why the former finance minister should be fired from Ramaphosa's cabinet. You can read the EFF's 10 reasons why Gordhan should be fired by clicking here. Said Modise: "We hope that SONA will be peaceful, that everything will go according to plan and that it will start and finish on time. We do hope that all of us will respect the rules of the House and that we will not have any disruption". "If there are any disruptions, we intend to follow the rules of the joint sitting," Modise said.

She also said they would guarantee the right of South Africans to listen to Ramaphosa.

The IFP said the appointment of ministers was the presidential prerogative enshrined in the constitution.

"We are not to dictate to the president who he appoints. What we would expect is to hold him accountable on the basis of people he appoints at the time they appear in committees and at the time of debate," IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.

Hlengwa also said they as MPs were elected to represent the interests of the people and that meant listening to what Ramaphosa had to say so that they were able to judge him on the basis of commitment he made.

"We will take time to respond to the president on things he has raised," he said.

"We want to infer to the party to desist the destructive tendencies. The mess we are in as a country, we are in together and we need to come out of it together," Hlengwa said.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said it was very regrettable that such threats of disruption were being made.

"Clearly most South Africans, including political parties and the ACDP, want to hear what the president has to say in his SONA. We want to hear the concrete steps to improve the lives of every South African and to address the challenges facing South Africa," Swart said.

"We believe it is short-sighted to want to disrupt Parliament and we trust the majority of South Africans will reject this move and will come alongside to address the challenges facing South Africa," he said.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said any leader who threatened disruption was a leader that was questionable.

"We have platforms to engage. We know where to take our grievances," Majodina said.

She insisted that no anarchy would be entertained when SONA was delivered.

"We are going to be very much impatient about people who want to drag us out of the content of SONA, and the presiding officers have the rules. They will have to invoke the rules and deal with disorderly behavior," Majodina added.

Political Bureau