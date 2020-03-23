Speaker to process Public Protector fitness motion once Parliament resumes

Johannesburg - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise will process the DA's motion seeking a hearing into Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office once Parliament resumes its duties.

The High Court case, in which Mkhwebane is challenging the establishment of a hearing into her fitness, has also been halted and will not be heard this month.

The postponements were driven by the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic which had halted Parliamentary proceedings.

All the parties involved in the court matter, including Mkhwebane and the DA, have agreed to the postponements.

"In view of the suspension of the business of Parliament until further notice as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Speaker of the National Assembly will process the motion tabled by the Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance for the removal of the Public Protector from office when the Assembly resumes its business.



"The parties participating in the application by the Public Protector for an interim interdict of the parliamentary process, which was scheduled for hearing on 26 and 27 March 2020, have agreed that it be postponed until further notice. This agreement has been made an order of the Western Cape High Court," Modise's office said in a statement on Monday.