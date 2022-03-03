Speaker to set date on motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will next week give the date in which Parliament will debate and vote on the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. The African Transformation Movement (ATM) re-tabled the motion after the court ruled on the matter.

The issue has been on the agenda of Parliament for the past two years, after then Speaker Thandi Modise rejected a request for a secret ballot by the ATM. The party went to court to challenge the decision. In a fresh motion tabled in February by the ATM, Mapisa-Nqakula turned down the request for a secret ballot.

On Thursday, MPs in the programming committee wanted to know when Mapisa-Nqakula would schedule the debate and voting on the motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa. They also wanted to know when the motion of no confidence in the Cabinet would be debated and voted on. DA leader John Steenhuisen tabled the motion during the debate on the State of the Nation Address. Mapisa-Nqakula said discussions on the motions were “at an advanced stage”.