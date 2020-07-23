Special official funeral for Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the last remaining Rivonia trialist Andrew Mokete Mlangeni.

Mlangeni, who was jailed alongside Nelson Mandela in 1964 after a treason trial, died at the age of 95 on Wednesday.

He had been admitted to hospital following an abdominal complaint.

Mlangeni is survived by four children; sons Aubrey and Sello, and daughters Maureen and Sylvia. His wife June died in 2001 after 50 years of marriage.

Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe – the highest honour by the African National Congress for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 – and received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999, the Presidency said on Thursday.