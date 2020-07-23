Special official funeral for Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni
Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the last remaining Rivonia trialist Andrew Mokete Mlangeni.
Mlangeni, who was jailed alongside Nelson Mandela in 1964 after a treason trial, died at the age of 95 on Wednesday.
He had been admitted to hospital following an abdominal complaint.
Mlangeni is survived by four children; sons Aubrey and Sello, and daughters Maureen and Sylvia. His wife June died in 2001 after 50 years of marriage.
Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe – the highest honour by the African National Congress for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 – and received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999, the Presidency said on Thursday.
In terms of the Presidential declaration, the National Flag will fly at half-mast from the morning of Friday, 24 July 2020 until the evening of Wednesday, 29 July 2020, the day on which Bab’ Mlangeni will be laid to rest.
The details of the Special Official Funeral will be communicated in due course.
