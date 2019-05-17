Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid struggle veteran 81-year-old Mfengu Makhalima has been accorded a "Special Provincial Official Funeral" by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which will take place at Mxhelo Village, Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape. In a statement on Friday, the Provincial Communication Services said: "The funeral service of the late liberation struggle stalwart; and former Eastern Cape Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Mfengu Makhalima will be held tomorrow, Saturday, 18 May 2019."

"Tata ‘Ndlovu’ as he was affectionately known has been accorded a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He passed away on the 10th of May."

Makhalima was the first chief whip of the majority party, the African National Congress (ANC), during the 1st Administration following the historic advent of democracy in South Africa in 1994.

He served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature and the ANC Caucus between 1994 and 1999.

"On behalf of the Provincial Government and people of the Eastern Cape, Premier Phumulo Masualle has conveyed his deepest condolences to the Makalima family, the African National Congress, uMkhonto we Sizwe, and all those who have worked with the liberation struggle veteran," said the statement issued by provincial government spokesperson, Sonwabo Mbananga.

African News Agency (ANA)